‘Very bad’: Gauahar Khan, Sajid back Qazi Touqeer after Rhiti Tiwari clash on Bigg Boss 20

Music composer Sajid Khan and actor Gauahar Khan have extended their support to Qazi Touqeer following his heated confrontation with Rhiti Tiwari on Bigg Boss 20. Gauahar, who previously participated in the reality show, praised Qazi for maintaining his composure during the argument, while Sajid said he did not like the way Rhiti spoke to him.

The controversy began after Qazi’s prank involving a fake medical emergency was discussed during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Salman Khan confronted Qazi over the prank, while several housemates expressed their disappointment after believing that he was genuinely unwell.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Qazi Touqeer (@qazitouqeer_official)

The discussion later turned into a heated exchange between Qazi Touqeer and Manoj Tiwari’s daughter Rhiti Tiwari. She criticised him over his actions and called him “fake baba” and “fraudster.” When Qazi objected to her language, the argument escalated, with Rhiti asking him, “Who are you?”

Kalesh b/w Manoj Tiwari daughter Rhiti Tiwari and Singer Qazi Touqeer inside Big boss house pic.twitter.com/Td7yYQTDRj — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) September 20, 2026

Gauahar Khan praises Qazi Touqeer for staying calm

Reacting to the incident, Gauahar Khan shared videos on her Instagram Stories and praised Qazi Touqeer for the way he handled the confrontation.

“Qazi Touqeer, jis beauty se aapne wo cheez handle ki. Kisi ne aapke upar spit kiya, kisi ne aapke upar apashabd bole, kisi ne aapko ‘kaun hai be tu’ pata nahi kya-kya bola. Pata nahi kahan se aaya woh frustration, obviously jealousy se (“Qazi Touqeer, the way you handled that situation so gracefully was commendable. Someone spat on you, someone hurled abusive words at you, and someone even said, ‘Who the hell are you?’ I don’t know where that frustration came from, obviously from jealousy,” Gauahar said.

BREAKING 🚨 Gauahar Khan Stood Pp For Qazi saying Fame Can Turn Even small Things into big issues. Despite everyone Ganging up on him, Qazi handled it with grace. She also praised Mahi for standing by him. 👏 Thank You Gauhar ❤️🙏🏻#BiggBoss20 • #QaziTouqeer pic.twitter.com/UNjz7SX11V — AYAAN 👑 (@Im_AYAANBB13_) September 21, 2026

She further praised Qazi for not losing his temper despite the confrontation.

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“You held your calm, you held your language. You knew that you had made a mistake, but you also knew that it wasn’t such a big mistake. That’s why the confidence you have — I always say that the truth within you shows in your actions,” she added.

Gauahar also praised Mahhi Vij for speaking up during the situation, while noting that she may not agree with everything Mahhi does. She concluded her reaction by saying, “So Kazi and Mahi, killing it.”

Sajid Khan also supports Qazi

Sajid Khan also reacted to the controversy and expressed his disappointment over the way Rhiti Tiwari spoke to Qazi Touqeer.

“Yesterday I was watching it and the way that girl spoke to that boy, Qazi, I didn’t like it. I’m so sorry, you know. Very bad,” Sajid said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sajid Wajid (@thesajidwajid)

He also defended Qazi’s presence on the show, saying viewers were enjoying his antics. “At least Bigg Boss ke andar koi to hai jo thoda bahut entertain kar raha hai (At least there is someone inside the Bigg Boss house who is entertaining us, at least to some extent),” he said.

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Ridhi Dogra supports Mahhi Vij and Qazi Touqeer

Actor Ridhi Dogra also took to Instagram Stories to express her support for Mahhi Vij and Qazi Touqeer. Ridhi wrote, “Sending love to @mahhivij ….the same grounded, sensitive girl I knew all those years ago. You are being true to yourself, being your self wholeheartedly without needing others for footage….. And usually people like that are not liked or hated the moment others get a chance.Coz they HATE their guts to walk ALONE…. It felt good that the whole misunderstanding was cleared about what you said.”

She added, “Also Loved how you supported @qazitouqeer official Another soloist who people will pull down because on his own he’s being appreciated. It was terribly disheartening seeing how negatively everyone reacted. Just like trollers. Huge shout out to Qazi. Why do people forget that we live in a civilised society. And that we can infact maintain dignity and still disagree. @mahhivij @uditisinghh and @arishfakhan138 are like 3 beautiful versions of each other in different times of life…. Love seeing the Cuties supporting each other 🤍.”

Meanwhile, the argument has sparked considerable discussion online, with viewers criticising Rhiti Tiwari’s comments and her confrontation with Qazi Touqeer. Rhiti later apologised for one of her remarks.