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Gauahar Khan reacts as ex Kushal Tandon kisses husband Zaid Darbar on Alliance
Actor Gauahar Khan jokingly praised the bromance between her ex boyfriend Kushal Tandon and husband Zaid Darbar on the show Alliance.
Gauahar Khan’s ex-boyfriend Kushal Tandon and her husband Zaid Darbar are currently seen on the Amazon Prime Video reality show Alliance. While many expected the two to clash, they have instead surprised viewers by striking up an unlikely friendship. In the latest episode, Kushal even kissed Zaid, prompting a reaction from Gauahar.
After their kissing video went viral on social media, Gauahar posted a clip on her Instagram Stories, in which she said, “To the whole world, media and everybody, when Alliance started, everyone was like Oh My God, Zaid Darbar and Kushal Tandon are in one show and there’s going to be crazy hate for each other. Ek insaan ka past aur ek insaan ka forever kaise ek show main ho sakta hai, it’s going to be crazy.”
ALSO READ | ‘Bahut achha insaan’: What Gauahar Khan told husband Zaid Darbar about ex Kushal Tandon
In the video, Kushal Tandon is seen giving Zaid Darbar a peck on the cheek while whispering something to him. “Great casting Alliance. But aaj ki pappi was like a seal in everyone’s mind. Jahan pe maturity hain vahan dosti hai bhai. maza aagya aaj dekhke (Great casting, Alliance. But today’s kiss was like a seal in everyone’s mind. Where there is maturity, there is friendship, brother. It was really fun to watch today),” Gauahar added.
Gauahar Khan further said she was proud of her husband Zaid Darbar for always standing by Daisy Shah whenever others spoke against her. Speaking about the reality show, Gauahar also described Mini Mathur as one of the smartest contestants. She praised Mini’s wisdom and admitted that her gameplay in the house has been impressive.
Kushal Tandon and Zaid Darbar in Alliance
During the premiere of Alliance, Zaid Darbar and Kushal Tandon hugged each other. Later on, Zaid revealed that Gauahar had told him one thing about Kushal before entering the show. “My wife told me just one thing that Kushal is a very good person. I trust my wife completely, without any doubt,” he said. The duo has been part of the same alliance since the first day.
Alliance on Amazon Prime Video will conclude next week. It is hosted by Kunal Kemmu, and features Kushal, Zaid, Aly Goni, Mini Mathur, Vanshaj Singh, Ruhee Dosani, Niti Taylor, Sohail Khan and others as contestants.
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