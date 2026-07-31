Gauahar Khan reacts as ex Kushal Tandon kisses husband Zaid Darbar on Alliance

Gauahar Khan’s ex-boyfriend Kushal Tandon and her husband Zaid Darbar are currently seen on the Amazon Prime Video reality show Alliance. While many expected the two to clash, they have instead surprised viewers by striking up an unlikely friendship. In the latest episode, Kushal even kissed Zaid, prompting a reaction from Gauahar.

After their kissing video went viral on social media, Gauahar posted a clip on her Instagram Stories, in which she said, “To the whole world, media and everybody, when Alliance started, everyone was like Oh My God, Zaid Darbar and Kushal Tandon are in one show and there’s going to be crazy hate for each other. Ek insaan ka past aur ek insaan ka forever kaise ek show main ho sakta hai, it’s going to be crazy.”