Gauahar Khan pays tribute to late father, husband Zaid Darbar promises to ‘always take care’ of her

Gauahar Khan posted a picture of herself with her father and husband Zaid Darbar. The picture is from one of her wedding ceremonies, which took place in December. (Photo: Gauahar Khan/Instagram)

On Women’s Day, Gauahar Khan paid tribute to the two men of her life who made her a strong woman in different ways. The actor shared a picture of herself with her late father Zafar Ahmed Khan and husband Zaid Darbar from one of her wedding ceremonies, which took place in December.

With the post, Gauahar mentioned that while her father is her inspiration in many ways, husband Zaid “become my strongest support.” “The two men in my life , who made me a strong woman in different ways . My Pappa, who is my inspiration in the way I talk, in the way I think , in who I became . And MY Zaid, who accepted me with my strength, fire n flaws n became my strongest support of life and it’s tidal waves. I love you both so much!” Gauahar wrote.

The actor, who lost her father recently, ended the post with “Pappa I miss you ♥️”

Gauahar’s post comes after Zaid’s moving tribute to her father, who passed away last week due to age-related issues.

In an Instagram post, Zaid said that Gauahar’s father was his father-in-law by relation, but he felt “like his son from the heart.”

“It was my honour to know you Pappa, and my blessing to have had the opportunity to serve you even a lil bit . I truly love you and I know you loved me too. I know you will be smiling your innocent smile in JANNAH FOREVER. Ameen,” Zaid mentioned.

He ended the post with a message that he “shall take care of” Gauahar always.

Gauahar’s father Zafar Ahmed Khan passed away on March 6. Sharing a picture of him, Gauahar shared the news with her Instagram family. She wrote, “My father has passed , to the ever after as an Angel. Alhamdulillah. His passing away was a testament to his beautiful life n the best soul he was.”

She also wrote, “I am so much of you Pappa. And yet can never ever be even a percent of your magnanimous personality.”