Gauahar Khan: Always wanted my honeymoon to be in a country that I have never been to

Gauahar Khan is on cloud nine as she is finally on her honeymoon with Zaid Darbar. The couple, who got married in 2020, is currently in Moscow, Russia. Gauahar on Monday took to Instagram and spoke about her honeymoon.

“Always wanted my honeymoon to be in a country that I have never been to … #Russia it is,” she wrote alongside a video that gave a glimpse of her honeymoon suite and the view from her room. The video elicited reactions from family and fans. Gauahar’s sister-in-law Anam Darbar mentioned, “Take me with you” in the comment section. Her fans dropped adorable comments too. “So happy to see you happy and enjoying every bit of your life. Wishing you all the best for your life,” one of the comments read. Another fan wrote, “you deserve all the love & happiness in the world. May Allah continue to bless u with the best & protect you from evil eyes. Ameen.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan)

Both Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbad have been sharing photos and videos from their honeymoon. On Sunday, Gauahar shared several photos on Instagram with a caption that read, “Love in Moscow.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaid Darbar (@zaid_darbar)

Gauahar Khan shared the view from her room. (Photo: Gauahar Khan/Instagram) Gauahar Khan shared the view from her room. (Photo: Gauahar Khan/Instagram)

Here’s how Zaid Darbar surprised Gauahar Khan. (Photo: Gauahar Khan/Instagram) Here’s how Zaid Darbar surprised Gauahar Khan. (Photo: Gauahar Khan/Instagram)

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar tied the knot on December 25, 2020 in Mumbai in the presence of family members and close friends. They met during the coronavirus-induced lockdown last year.