Bigg Boss 20: Gauahar Khan, Kamya Panjabi slam Qazi Touqeer following Nakul Dhull’s eviction

Content creator Nakul Dhull was evicted from Bigg Boss 20 on Wednesday after a physical fight with Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu. While the housemates condemned Nakul’s actions and demanded his eviction, Qazi Touqeer and Mahhi Vij have also come under fire for their roles in the incident. Qazi has been criticised for boasting about a prank he played on Scout OP, which allegedly led to the confrontation, while Mahhi has faced backlash for hitting Nakul during his fight with Gullu. Actors Gauahar Khan and Kamya Panjabi also weighed in on the controversy, criticising Qazi’s behaviour.

Over the past few weeks, Qazi Touqeer and Scout OP have been at loggerheads. The two have been clashing over the smallest of issues. On Tuesday, Qazi was seen playing a prank on Scout, where he ran towards the contestant, hugged him tightly, bit his ear, and spat in it. While the joke ended there, it escalated after Qazi boasted to his friends – Mahhi, Gullu, Kanika and Mary Kom – about embarrassing Scout with his prank. Nakul was sitting nearby and heard them joking about it. He later went and informed Scout and his friends about Qazi making fun of them.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: Nakul Dhull, Gullu get into physical fight; Love Gill and Asif clash

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Soon, Yung DSA, Scout, Love Gill, Aasif Khan, and Aamrapali Dubey went to the garden area to confront Qazi Touqeer. Qazi defended himself and said he was just sharing what happened. While Nakul Dhull was not involved in the discussion, when he shared his views, Qazi asked Gullu to tell Nakul not to escalate the matter. After Gullu asked Nakul not to make a big deal out of the incident, Nakul charged at him, escalating the argument into a physical altercation. During the scuffle, Nakul choked Gullu. Mahhi, who tried to intervene and break up the fight, was also hurt. She later lashed out at Nakul for physically attacking her friend.

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While the other contestants condemned Nakul’s actions, the female housemates said they felt unsafe around him. After reviewing the incident, Bigg Boss ordered Nakul to leave the show immediately.

Qazi Touqeer and Mahhi Vij blamed for Nakul’s eviction

While netizens welcomed Nakul Dhull’s eviction, they also blamed Qazi Touqeer for fueling the altercation. Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Panjabi wrote on X that Qazi was wrong for boasting about his prank on Scout. She wrote, “Honestly, Qazi and Scout’s jugalbandi was so much fun to watch! Active masti over unnecessary kalesh any day. Par Scout aur Yung itne kaan ke kachche kyun hain? Kisi ki bhi baat sunkar bahar clarify karne bhaag gaye. Why ruin such a good vibe? Loved the fun bond though. Spitting is wrong, obviously, but Scout was clearly having fun and laughing it off in the moment. The chemistry and masti between them was great! What was wrong was Qazi boasting about it to the housemates later and making fun of him. Love their dynamic, not the bragging!”

Spitting is wrong obviously but Scout was clearly having fun and laughing it off in the moment. The chemistry n masti between them was great! What was wrong was Qazi boasting about it to the housemates later and making fun of him. Love their dynamic, not the bragging! — Kamya Punjabi Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) October 14, 2026

Gauahar Khan also condemned Qazi’s actions and said in a video on Instagram, “A lot of times when you get praised every week, it goes to your head. In the first week, I said that I really hope Qazi doesn’t do something wrong. And he did. According to me, spitting in Scout’s ear and boasting about it was very wrong. I hope, for Qazi’s sake, that Salman tells Qazi this on the Weekend Ka Vaar. Somewhere, their joke went over the top, and it will start getting monotonous and a little irritating. It was not cool what he did with Scout.”

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While Qazi Touqeer is being blamed for starting the fight, Gauahar and Kamya praised Mahhi Vij for standing up for her friend. However, netizens have been demanding Mahhi’s eviction from the show. During the fight, when Nakul attacked Gullu, Mahhi was seen beating him from behind. Several social media users argued that if Nakul was evicted for physically assaulting a fellow contestant, Mahhi should also face punishment for violating the same rule. A netizen wrote on X, “She should be thrown out of the show, just like she applied it for Nakul to go out of the show for physical violence.”

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Another user said, “The show is majorly biased towards her, like they were to Tanisha Mulherji! Why is she not being called out for her nonsensical fights with Mary Kom, for constantly bitching about others/mimicking them & then doing physical violence as well? EVICT MAHI VIJ NOW!” A third user commented, “If physical violence isn’t allowed, why is Mahhi Vij still in the house ??? She proudly admitted on camera she slapped Nakul. JioHotstar should take action against her or tell us if it’s not bias!”