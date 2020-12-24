Gauahar Khan is beaming with joy in her mehendi photos

Gauahar Khan shared photos from her mehendi ceremony. (Photo: Gauahar Khan/Instagram)

Actor Gauahar Khan is all set to tie the knot with Zaid Darbar on Friday. On Thursday, she took to Instagram to share photos from her mehendi ceremony.

Gauahar wore a yellow outfit as she struck a pose with her henna laden hands. She thanked her brother Asad for gifting her the outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan)

Sharing photos on Instagram, Gauahar Khan wrote, “Mehendi ki raat aayi! Thanking my jaan, my brother @asaadzkhan for the lovely gift that I’m wearing which was given to me 4 years back! You couldn’t make it to the wedding but the love surely did! It’s so special to wear the blessings you have sent me on my big day. ♥️ This is for you Asabhai and @sabreen.a.jan.”

Earlier today, Gauahar posted a photo of her and Zaid Darbar’s personalised hand casting. She captioned the photo, “Thank you my dearest @bhavnajasra immortalising our love forever ! This will always be most special and you will always be remembered very fondly by us.♥️ #Myfathands hahahah , @zaid_darbar hoping our kids get your beautiful hands, hahah!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan)

Gauahar and Zaid hosted their chiksa ceremony on Monday.

Gauahar Khan had announced her wedding on Instagram with a note which read, “The year 2020 has been anything but ordinary and our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary! It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever. Keeping the current scenario in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony. We seek your blessings & love & are eternally grateful for the constant support & the outpour of warm wishes we have received. We hope for every soul to find its mate and pray for every heart to find it’s reason to beat. All our love, Gauahar and Zaid.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd