Gauahar Khan gets engaged to Zaid Darbar. (Photo: Gauahar Khan/Instagram)

Actor Gauahar Khan and dancer Zaid Darbar took to Instagram to announce their engagement.

Gauahar and Zaid uploaded a photo with a ring emoji in the caption. The photo features Gauahar holding a balloon that read, ‘She said Yes.’

It was only in the last couple of months that Gauahar Khan started sharing photos of herself and Zaid Darbar on social media, and announced their relationship to the world. Zaid, who is the son of music director Ismail Darbar, has also been uploading many photos of himself and Gauahar since August.

Ismail Darbar had earlier spoken about their relationship to Times of India and said, “If Zaid and Gauahar get married, why won’t I give aashirwad to Gauahar? If Zaid wants to marry her, why would I object? Zaid is nearly 29, he knows what he’s doing. In fact, that’s exactly what Ayesha told him. She told him that if he’s happy we’re happy too, and he is old enough to decide what’s good for him.”

Gauahar and Zaid will reportedly tie the knot in December.

On the work front, Gauahar Khan was recently in Bigg Boss 14 house as a ‘Toofani Senior’.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd