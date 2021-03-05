Gauahar Khan attends father’s funeral, Kushal Tandon and Dia Mirza pay tributes. See pics

Gauahar Khan was seen arranging for the funeral of her father. (Photo: Gauahar Khan, Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

Gauahar Khan’s father Zafar Ahmed Khan passed away on Friday. His last rites were performed by the family in Mumbai. The actor-model was photographed with her family members as she made arrangements for the funeral.

Earlier, she had penned a tribute for her father. “My Hero . No man like u , Ever 💔! My father has passed , to the ever after as an Angel . Alhamdulillah. His passing away was a testament to his beautiful life n the best soul he was . Forever My Pappa 😘 . I love you oh so much . I am sooooo much of you Pappa . N yet can never ever be even a percent of your magnanimous personality. ♥️ #MyForeverShiningStar. Keep him in your prayers please . 🙏🏻 innal lillahee wainna ilayhi raajeeoon,” Gauahar had written.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Many celebrities from the television industry paid their condolences to Gauahar’s family. “So sorry for ur loss! My Heartfelt condolences to you n ur family! May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏻,” Kamya Punjabi wrote. Vikrant Massey commented on Gauahar’s post, “Deepest condolences to the family Gauhar. Stay strong. ❤️.” Kushal Tandon also wrote ‘RIP’ with prayer emojis. Dia Mirza, Karan Mehra, Kishwar Merchant, Hina Khan, Suyyash Rai and Karanvir Bohra also mourned the demise of Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan)

From the last few days, Gauahar, along with husband Zaid Darbar, was by her father’s side in the hospital. She shared her several photos from the hospital and urged her fans to pray for her father. Zaid also shared a picture of himself with Zafar Ahmed Khan and wrote, “Please keep my father in law in your Duaa’s .🤲🏻 Allah give him the best of health . Ameen ! ♥️ He’s the coolest man I know . Alhamdulillah.”

Zafar Ahmed Khan, last seen at Gauahar and Zaid’s wedding in December 2020, was ill for quite some time now. He breathed his last in Mumbai.