Gauahar Khan’s father dies, actor pens emotional note: ‘My forever shining star’

Model-actor Gauahar Khan’s died earlier today. He had been hospitalised for a while owing to complications related to age. The actor took to Instagram to pen a note, calling her father ‘my forever shining star’. “My Hero . No man like u , Ever 💔! My father has passed , to the ever after as an Angel . Alhamdulillah. His passing away was a testament to his beautiful life n the best soul he was . Forever My Pappa 😘 . I love you oh so much . I am sooooo much of you Pappa . N yet can never ever be even a percent of your magnanimous personality. ♥️ #MyForeverShiningStar,” Gauahar wrote.

She also shared the funeral will happen this afternoon. She also asked her followers to send out duas for her father in their Friday namaaz today. Gauahar also changed her Instagram display picture to a symbolic lighted candle.

Sharing a tribute, Gauahar’s best friend producer Preeti Simoes also shared a beautiful video on Instagram. Gauahar is seen wishing a long life for her parents in the video, along with some unseen footage of the father-daughter duo. Seeking strength for the family, Simoes added that Gauahar’s father ‘lived with pride and will be remembered with pride.’.

“❤ mere Gauahar ke pappa…To the man i loved…Lived with pride … and will be remembered with pride. Strength and Love. To the family,” Preeti captioned her post and tagged the entire Khan family. A lot of their friends and well-wishers prayed for him on the post and also sent their condolences.

In the last few days, Gauahar and husband Zaid Darbar had been shuttling between their work commitments and the hospital. The actor had been sharing a number of stories on her Instagram giving health update about her father. She also asked for prayers for him.

The actor had even shared a couple of posts during this period. In the first, her father is seen planting a kiss on her cheeks, while hugging her. Khan wrote along the photo, ” A fathers kiss . #Blessing . Zafar Ahmed Khan , I love you soooooooooo much . ♥️🤲🏻 #MyPappaStrongest.” In the second photo from her wedding reception, Gauahar and Zaid are seen posing with her parents. The actor posted, ” Ek doosre se karte hain pyaar hum . ♥️ #Alhamdulillah . #GAZAbkahaiDin.”

Calling his father-in-law the ‘coolest man’, Zaid Darbar had also asked his fans and followers to pray for him. In a post shared yesterday, where they are seen embracing each other, the choreographer wrote, “Please keep my father in law in your Duaa’s .🤲🏻 Allah give him the best of health . Ameen ! ♥️ He’s the coolest man I know . Alhamdulillah.”

Gauahar and Zaid got married in December last year.