Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s wedding festivities begin, see photos and videos

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar will tie the knot on December 25. (Photo: Gauahar Khan/Instagram)

The wedding festivities of Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have begun. Sharing pictures from their chiksa ceremony held on Monday, Gauahar wrote, “When half of me met half of you and together the better halves shaped our beautiful moments. ❤#Alhamdulillah.”

Both Gauahar and Zaid twinned in yellow at the function. While Zaid chose to wear a simple kurta, Gauahar wore a Maayera Jaipur creation.

As soon as Gauahar Khan posted pictures on Instagram, her friends from the industry like Hina Khan, Mukti Mohan and Jay Bhanushali shared warm wishes.

Zaid Darbar’s brother Awez Darbar shared some photos on his Instagram account with a caption that read, “Mere brother ki hone wali dulhan. 3 days to go.” Anam Darbar, Zaid and Awez’s sister, also shared a cute picture of herself and the couple.

Here are some of the pictures and videos from Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s chiksa ceremony:

Gauahar Khan had announced her wedding date in November. In a long note on Instagram, the actor mentioned that her wedding ceremonies will be an intimate affair with only family and close friends in attendance.

“The year 2020 has been anything but ordinary and our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary! It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever. Keeping the current scenario in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony. We seek your blessings & love & are eternally grateful for the constant support & the outpour of warm wishes we have received. We hope for every soul to find its mate and pray for every heart to find it’s reason to beat. All our love, Gauahar and Zaid,” the former Bigg Boss contestant wrote.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd