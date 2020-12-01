Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar to tie the knot on December 25

It's wedding bells for Gauahar Khan. (Photo: Gauahar Khan/Instagram)

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Gauahar Khan is all set to tie the knot with boyfriend Zaid Darbar on December 25. Gauahar took to Instagram to make the announcement.

Sharing photos of herself and Zaid, Gauahar wrote, “The year 2020 has been anything but ordinary, & through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary! It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of Keeping the current scenario in mind, we will be celebrating the with our family in an intimate ceremony. We seek your blessings & love & are eternally grateful for the constant support & the outpour of warm wishes we have received. We hope for every soul to find its mate & pray for every heart to find it’s reason to beat. ALL OUR LOVE.”

More details awaited.

