Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar to feature in music video Wapis

Thursday, August 12, 2021
Gauahar Khan said that "Wapis" will leave everyone with ‘love, tears and joy’.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
August 12, 2021 5:36:33 pm
gauahar khan, zaid darbarGauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar got married last year in December. (Photo: Gauahar Khan/Instagram)

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar, who tied the knot in December last year, are set to share screen space in a music video titled “Wapis”. The song has been crooned by Ali Brothers.

The Ishaqzaade actor shared a glimpse of the video, leaving fans excited. She added that the track will leave everyone with ‘love, tears and joy’.

“Can’t wait for all of you to watch our FIRST project together . Yayyyy so excited! Show us your love in comments for #Wapis coming soooooooon . This track will leave you with love , with tears , with joy ! I promise . @alibrothersofficial this is truly the best song I’ve heard in the longest time . Thank you for choosing #Gaza @zaid_darbar I can’t wait for ppl to watch u in it,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)

 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

While fans went crazy dropping heart and fire emojis on the actor’s post, family and friends also seemed excited at the collaboration. Zaid’s brother and choreographer Awez Darbar wrote, “Waitingggg for it,” while sister Anam replied, ”Omg!.” Others like Rakhi Sawant, Gautam Rode, Preeti Simoes also posted congratulatory messages.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar met at a grocery store last year during the lockdown and started exchanging messages. Soon their friendship turned into dates, which as per the couple was all about “quarantine drives and parking garages”. In just a few weeks of knowing each other, Zaid popped the question, and she said yes.

The couple got married on December 25 in a dreamy nikah ceremony, which was followed by a glitzy reception.

