Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar go retro, dance to ‘Ek main aur ek tum’, watch video

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar sure know how to keep their fans engaged. On Friday, Gauahar shared a video on her Instagram where the two are seen grooving to the song “Ek main aur ek tu.” Dressed in retro looks, the video has a very old-school Bollywood vibe to it. While Khan opted for a pair of red loose polka dot palazzo, with a matching colour top, husband Zaid donned a black-and-white shirt along with a shiny silvery suit.

Posting the video, Gauahar Khan also asked her fans to guess which yesteryear jodi do they remind them of. She captioned, “Ye toh hona hi tha …… #retro #US #Love #HumfilmyHain #reels @zaid_darbar ♥️ mera pyaara … which yesteryears jodi r we reminding u of ?? Bolo Bolo Bolo Bolo …. 🥰.”

Sharing a couple of photos in the same look, Zaid Darbar also teased his fans as he wrote, “What should #GaZa do next? 🥰 Wanna see us in Bollywood together? 😎Or wanna see us do a dance reel ?🔥 Jaldi batao comments mein🤓.”

Model-turned-actor Gauahar Khan got married to Zaid Darbar on December 25. The two had met during the lockdown, and soon fell in love. After a whirlwind romance, Darbar proposed to Khan.

Both Gauahar and Zaid keep on surprising each other at work, and also share mushy posts, expressing their love to each other. Recently, Zaid swept his lady love off her feet when he took her on a chopper ride. Posting a video from the runway, Gauahar had shared, ” When ur husband is the best at planning surprises… ♥️😘 #LuckyMe #alhamdulillah Hum toh udh chale …. @zaid_darbar you make me the happiest . Thank u partner for life 🥰.”

After being recognised for her work in Tandav, Gauahar Khan is currently shooting for her upcoming web series. Zaid Darbar, who is the son of music composer Ismail Darbar, recently launched his own dance studio in Mumbai.