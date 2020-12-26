Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar dance on ‘Jhalla Wallah’ at their wedding reception

Gauahar Khan took wedding vows with Zaid Darbar on Friday. Soon after the ‘nikaah’, the couple hosted a wedding reception. While the ‘nikaah’ ceremony witnessed only the presence of close friends and family, the reception party was attended by actors Hussain Kuwajerwala and wife Tina Kuwajerwala, Gautam Rode and wife Pankhuri Awasthi Rode, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, designer Manish Malhotra among others.

Several photos and videos from the reception surfaced on Gauahar’s fan pages on social media. In one of the videos, the model-actor was seen dancing on her popular song “Jhalla Wallah” with husband Zaid. Another video had the guests having fun and celebrating the union of Gauahar and Zaid.

Check out all the photos and videos from Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s wedding reception.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar posed for the photographers at their wedding reception.

Manish Malhotra shared a photo with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ismail Darbar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Bollywood (@bigbollywoodpage)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nawez😌❤️❤️ (@nawez.pyaar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nawez😌❤️❤️ (@nawez.pyaar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 💕💞FARIDA💞💕 (@rodefarida)

Gauahar and Zaid’s wedding festivities began with a chiksa ceremony followed by a mehendi ceremony. The two met during the lockdown and hit it off instantly. Gauahar had previously shared an animated video on Instagram, which detailed her love story with Zaid.

Zaid Darbar is the son of Bollywood music composer Ismail Darbar. He is an actor, dancer and a social media influencer.