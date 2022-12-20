Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar announce pregnancy, share video: ‘The adventure continues…’

Actor Gauahar Khan announced that she is expecting her first child with husband, Zaid Darbar. She shared a colourful and animated video, seeking best wishes, prayers and blessings. The words in the video read, “One became two, when Z met G. And now the adventure continues, as we become three!”

Gauahar captioned her post, “Bismillah hir Rahmaan nir Raheem . Need all your love and prayers . ♥️ Ma sha Allah! @pixiedustdesign showering their best on us from our wedding to this beautiful new journey too.” Friends, family and fans flooded the video with hearts and comments. Kishwer Merchantt commented on the post saying, “I knew , I knew looking at your posts lately , so happy for u guys…” Actor Amit Tandon wrote, “Congratulations and lots of love to all THREE of you.”

Earlier in July this year, the couple celebrated their second anniversary. Zaid had shared a wedding video with the caption, “2 years ago, when I had minimum expectations from love and life, I met someone.. someone so special that her entry in my life made it 100000 times more beautiful. It started off with a cute friendship turning into a love story which will last forever and ever. InshaAllah Ameen. Today was the day when I spotted my beautiful wife for the first time, I still remember the feeling of butterflies in my stomach. Look at us now, it’s just been 2 years but it feels like I have been in love with you forever. Life has become soooo much better and easier with you. May we stay together forever in this world and in the one after. Ameen…”

In 2013, Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon, her Bigg Boss 7 co-contestant, were in a relationship. However, their romance ended shortly. She got engaged to Zaid Darbar, an actor and the son of music director Ismail Darbar, in November 2020. On December 25 of the same year, the two were wed.