Gathbandhan actor Abrar Qazi: I enjoyed playing Raghu as he is completely different from me

After playing a pivotal role in Imtiaz Ali’s Laila Majnu, Abrar Qazi is all set to make his TV debut with Gathbandhan. The actor will be playing a local goon Raghu who will fall in love with a police officer Dhanak (Shruti Sharma). The love story will air from January 15 on Colors.

Advertising

Speaking exclusively to indianexpress.com, Abrar said, “The role came as a challenge to me. I am a simple boy who is quite soft-spoken. And Raghu is completely opposite to me. He is over the top. He has a distinct personality and style. There is a madness in him. Also, I come from Jammu and Kashmir, so to get that tapori Marathi dialect was a challenge. But as an actor, no one would ever say no to something like this. We live for such chances. Working on Raghu has been a fulfilling experience. And now I am ready to give him to the audience.”

Starting his career in a Bollywood film, we wondered if moving to television was a step down for him. The actor smiled to say, “Not at all. After the film, I even did a web series. I have always been attracted towards good roles than medium. I am willing to move to any genre. So after the film, I was auditioning and meeting people. And when this came my way, I was more than happy.”

Television is known to be a women-centric medium while Bollywood focuses on the hero. Giving his take on the same, Abrar said, “I guess more than a hero, I want to be known as a good actor. I am open to doing a villain role also. Strong characters where you can add your nuances are always a pleasure for any actor. Also, our show is not just about a woman but it has three contrasting characters. My mother (Sonali Naik) is a don who extorts money from people. Raghu is a mirror image of her but has a change of heart when he meets Dhanak. So it’s a beautiful story with each character having equal prominence.”

When quizzed if he got inspired by Aamir Khan’s Rangeela for his role, the actor said, “If I have to name, then there are Sanjay Dutt’s roles from Vaastav and Munnabhai that could have been an inspiration also. But none of these characters were similar to each other and Raghu too is very different. There is no comparison but you would definitely find these characters’ shades in Raghu.”

Sharing his feeling on seeing himself on hoardings for the first time, Abrar said, “For a few seconds, I couldn’t even believe it. It was a surreal experience. I have always wanted to be an actor. And finding that recognition is like a dream come true. Back home my family is so excited, and it makes me all the happier.”

Advertising

Starting tonight, Gathbandhan will air Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Colors.