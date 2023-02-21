scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Advertisement

‘Gateway to Shark Tank India 2’ to get a new guest shark, select entrepreneurs to get a second chance

Gateway to Shark Tank India 2, a special digital-only episode will see Happilo's founder Vikas Nahar joining Aman Gupta, Amit Jain, Vineeta Singh and Namita Thapar as a 'guest shark'.

Gateway to Shark Tank India 2 will see Happilo's Vikas Nahar joining the episode. (Photo: PR)
Listen to this article
‘Gateway to Shark Tank India 2’ to get a new guest shark, select entrepreneurs to get a second chance
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

As a big send-off to the season, Shark Tank India is all set to air a special digital-only episode, ‘Gateway to Shark Tank India 2’. It will give selected aspiring entrepreneurs a second chance to present their business ideas to the celebrity entrepreneurs, also known as ‘sharks’. While Peyush Bansal (Lenskart) and Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com) will skip the same, Happilo’s founder and CEO Vikas D Nahar will join the panel as a ‘guest shark’.

Nahar comes from a family that’s engaged in growing pepper and coffee. With a natural inclination towards building brands, he started his company with just Rs 10,000 in 2017. Today, the Rs 500 crore business is a leading player in the dry-fruit and nuts segment offering healthy snacks.

In his introductory video, the businessman spoke about being rejected 20 times before he finally made it big. He pressed on the importance of trying and always following one’s instincts. “I always listen to my heart,” he shared, adding that the special episode will inspire more people to never stop trying, as there’s always a chance lurking at the corner.

Also Read |Shark Tank India 2’s Amit Jain says he went bankrupt, lost money in share market: ‘But I had my brains and hands…’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shark Tank India (@sharktank.india)

 

Expressing his excitement to join the tank, Vikas Nahar, in a statement said, “Shark Tank India is the harbinger of change and enjoys a highly engaged audience. I am excited to join the panel as a guest Shark to support creative minds and give them a window to dream big. I believe it’s important to foster the nation’s youth, promote innovation, and celebrate an entrepreneurial mindset to boost India’s growth trajectory.

Watch |Shark Tank India’s Peyush Bansal shares update on Jugaadu Kamlesh, entrepreneur aims to make Rs 5 crore in his first year

Sony LIV’s Ad sales revenue head Ranjana Mangla further added, “The show has made its way into the hearts of millions of viewers and aspiring entrepreneurs. The digital-only episode aims to encourage the ongoing spirit of entrepreneurship in our nation. This unique conceptual integration is a testament to our constant endeavor to provide disruptive and scalable opportunities for brands to seamlessly integrate and showcase their brand purpose.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Love, ludo & longing: An India-Pakistan story that ended in arrests, ...
Love, ludo & longing: An India-Pakistan story that ended in arrests, ...
Byju’s working hard to achieve group-level profitability in a few months,...
Byju’s working hard to achieve group-level profitability in a few months,...
Remittances for overseas studies fall 42% in first 9 months of FY23
Remittances for overseas studies fall 42% in first 9 months of FY23

Apart from Nahar, Gateway to Shark Tank India 2 will also see Aman Gupta (boAt), Namita Thapar (EmCure), Vineeta Singh (Sugar) and Amit Jain (CarDekho). The special episode will stream on SonyLIV soon.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-02-2023 at 16:29 IST
Next Story

BSF woman constable raped by senior colleague in West Bengal, accused inspector suspended

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya and Agastya got 'painted in love' at the mehendi and haldi ceremony
When Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya and Agastya got ‘painted in love’ at the mehendi and haldi ceremony
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close