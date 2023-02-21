‘Gateway to Shark Tank India 2’ to get a new guest shark, select entrepreneurs to get a second chance

As a big send-off to the season, Shark Tank India is all set to air a special digital-only episode, ‘Gateway to Shark Tank India 2’. It will give selected aspiring entrepreneurs a second chance to present their business ideas to the celebrity entrepreneurs, also known as ‘sharks’. While Peyush Bansal (Lenskart) and Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com) will skip the same, Happilo’s founder and CEO Vikas D Nahar will join the panel as a ‘guest shark’.

Nahar comes from a family that’s engaged in growing pepper and coffee. With a natural inclination towards building brands, he started his company with just Rs 10,000 in 2017. Today, the Rs 500 crore business is a leading player in the dry-fruit and nuts segment offering healthy snacks.

In his introductory video, the businessman spoke about being rejected 20 times before he finally made it big. He pressed on the importance of trying and always following one’s instincts. “I always listen to my heart,” he shared, adding that the special episode will inspire more people to never stop trying, as there’s always a chance lurking at the corner.

Expressing his excitement to join the tank, Vikas Nahar, in a statement said, “Shark Tank India is the harbinger of change and enjoys a highly engaged audience. I am excited to join the panel as a guest Shark to support creative minds and give them a window to dream big. I believe it’s important to foster the nation’s youth, promote innovation, and celebrate an entrepreneurial mindset to boost India’s growth trajectory.

Sony LIV’s Ad sales revenue head Ranjana Mangla further added, “The show has made its way into the hearts of millions of viewers and aspiring entrepreneurs. The digital-only episode aims to encourage the ongoing spirit of entrepreneurship in our nation. This unique conceptual integration is a testament to our constant endeavor to provide disruptive and scalable opportunities for brands to seamlessly integrate and showcase their brand purpose.”

Apart from Nahar, Gateway to Shark Tank India 2 will also see Aman Gupta (boAt), Namita Thapar (EmCure), Vineeta Singh (Sugar) and Amit Jain (CarDekho). The special episode will stream on SonyLIV soon.