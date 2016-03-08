Games help actors connect with fans directly: Kamya Punjabi

“People keep their phones closer than their family members nowadays… So this (games) helps them (actors) connecting with their fans directly and immediately,” Kamya Punjabi said. “People keep their phones closer than their family members nowadays… So this (games) helps them (actors) connecting with their fans directly and immediately,” Kamya Punjabi said.

Television actress Kamya Punjabi, who owns a team in sports-based reality TV show “Box Cricket League” (BCL), says games based on such entertainers help an actor connect with fans directly and immediately.

The BCL game, which is powered by Hungama, a digital entertainment destination, is a fast paced cricket game where you can take up challenges as a batsman. It is a side view game which begins with the batsman ready in his stance. The number of runs scored will depend on the timing of the shot played.

Not just BCL, but also movies such as “Brothers”, “Ra.One” and “Dhoom 3”, were turned into games for mobiles and TV’s DTH services.

What is the reason that TV shows and movies are turned into games?

“Nowadays, phones are like a necessity of life everyone has a phone. People who like something and if they find it on their phone they think of it as good thing. People keep their phones closer than their family members nowadays… So this (games) helps them (actors) connecting with their fans directly and immediately,” Kamya, who owns the Jaipur Raj Joshiley team of BCL, told IANS.

Kamya, who was seen as a contestant in the seventh season of the controversial reality show “Bigg Boss” in 2013, says she has no “words to express about how exciting this (the game) is (for all of us)”.

“My daughter would take my phone and play some game on it or even download it. Now there is a game, in which she can see her mother… it’s funny, interesting and exciting. There are many characters (in the game),” added Kamya.

The 36-year-old feels sure that the virtual game will help in pushing “the interest of audience more in the game”.

