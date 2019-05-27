Game of Thrones The Last Watch review: This documentary will pull at your heartstrings

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch is a fascinating and well-made behind-the-scenes look at how the final season of possibly the most ambitious television production came into being.

Advertising

A word of caution here: There is a reason Game of Thrones: The Last Watch was released after the show. It is full of spoilers and explains in detail how some of the most important scenes, battles and other set pieces were shot and constructed. So in case you haven’t seen the final season and plan to watch it, do not read further. Also, you will appreciate this documentary more only if you have seen season eight.

The best thing about Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, filmed brilliantly by Jeanie Finlay, is although prominent cast members like Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Kit Harington and others appear (there is a scene showing the cast reacting to the show’s wrap up that is bound to make you sentimental), it is mostly told through the perspective of the nameless people who worked tirelessly off-screen to deliver some great, believable visual imagery and scenes that are sure to become iconic in future. This includes production designers, makeup artists, extras, stuntmen and women, and so on.

Whatever your opinion about the writing on the final season, one cannot but appreciate the gargantuan efforts put by thousands of crew members. Of course, one does not necessarily need a documentary to do that, but such a meticulous portrayal might force you to think beyond what is apparent on the screen.

Advertising

One of my favourite parts of the documentary was Vladimir Furdik (he was a stuntman on the show and also portrayed the malevolent White Walker ruler) whining about his work and also the way the Night King is brought down.

This is another good thing about this documentary. It does not water down the difficulties, annoyances and other complaints that people involved in such a huge production will inevitably have. For instance, the Battle of Winterfell episode took 11 weeks of shooting in the night at the primary Belfast set of the show.

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch is not entirely feel-good. Making a production like Game of Thrones season 8 is like building anything big. There is always going to be tireless hard work and people complaining about their work.