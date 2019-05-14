Game of Thrones The Last Watch trailer: Watch the making of the final season

The saga of the Iron Throne will end in less than a week as Game of Thrones’ final episode will air next Monday. But in a special surprise for fans, the makers are all set to present a special behind the scenes documentary that details the making of the last season. Titled Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, the documentary will air on May 26.

Advertising

Game of Thrones is currently airing its last season and so far the episodes have received quite a polarising response from the audience. Many believe that in the name of spectacle, the makers have compromised on storytelling and character arc but it is yet to be seen how the saga concludes.

Watch the trailer of Game of Thrones The Last Watch here:

The making of Season 8 was the longest in the show’s history. Before this, GoT came back every year but Season 8 was in making for over a year. The six episodes of the season are all over the usual telecast duration of 50-55 minutes.

Advertising

The battle scenes this season have been bigger than usual and the making has been on a grand scale. In episode five, the audience saw King’s Landing fall. King’s Landing has been a central location of the show since the first season.

Many of the actors who are now known for the characters they play on the show got their first significant job in the form of this HBO show. This includes Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams among others. Peter Dinklage has won quite a lot of accolades for his performance as Tyrion Lannister.

Game of Thrones airs its final episode next Monday.