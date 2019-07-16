Toggle Menu
Game of Thrones: Here’s why Arya and the audience never saw Syrio die

In the show, it was hinted that Syrio was perhaps connected to the cult of the faceless men. But that wasn't the case in the books. Miltos Yerolemou credited Game of Thrones creators DB Weiss and David Benioff for adding that extra layer to his character.

Syrio Forel, played by Miltos Yerolemou, was seen in the first season of Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones concluded its eight-season run this year and while the story of the Iron Throne might have reached a conclusion, fans are still looking for answers to questions that were left open-ended on the show.

At the recent convention Con of Thrones, actors Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Jerome Flynn (Bronn), Hannah Murray (Gilly) and Miltos Yerolemou (Syrio Forel) spoke about their journey on the show. It was here that Miltos, who played Syrio, gave us the much-needed closure to his character arc.

Syrio was introduced as Arya’s sword-teacher in the first season. He is the one who shows her how to yield a sword but his journey ended abruptly after that season. While it was assumed that Syio might be dead, some thought that he would return as the story shifted to Braavos.

Miltos Yerolemou revealed on the panel that Syrio was dead on the show. The actor shared that he was given this information by Geroge RR Martin’s wife Parris McBride. He further delved into the reasons as to why Syrio’s death wasn’t shown on screen.

“In the books, Arya goes through the mantras all the time, they exist in her head. If she had seen the death of Syrio, it would have closed something off. The fact that it was left ambiguous meant that the echo kind of existed in her head. It was deliberately ambiguous,” he shared.

