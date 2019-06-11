Game of Thrones stars to descend at San Diego Comic-Con 2019?

The cast and crew of recently concluded HBO series Game of Thrones are poised to make one last appearance at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Deadline reports. The insanely popular show concluded with its eight and final season last month.

There is no confirmation as to which cast members might appear. The showrunners David Benioff and D.B Weiss are also expected to skip the event. But the report says George RR Martin, the author of the books on which the series was based, is “anticipated to appear in one form or another.”

Game of Thrones’ final season, despite possessing record viewership ratings, has proven to be it’s most divisive. There has been a petition by fans to remake the whole season on Change.org. It has 1.6 million signatories so far.

Deadline reports that the GOT panel will take place in Hall H, which is reserved for the most popular shows and movies at the event. Last year, Warner Bros, which is skipping this year, showcased the trailers for Shazam!, Aquaman, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and Godzilla: King of the Monsters at the venue. This year, there will probably be no new DC announcements.

Marvel Studios, however, is expected to dominate the event by unleashing upcoming movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Only Spider-Man: Far From Home has a confirmed release date so far. There have been reports on many new original franchises within the MCU (like Black Widow and The Eternals) and the continuation of franchises like the Guardians of the Galaxy and Doctor Strange.

Marvel Studios will also likely announce new projects for Disney’s upcoming streaming service, Disney+. The projects announced so far include Loki, WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, untitled Hawkeye series and so on.