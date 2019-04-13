Game of Thrones stars reflect on their favourite scenes ahead of the final season premiere

Before HBO’s Game of Thrones concludes with its season 8, the cast members of the show spoke about their favourite scenes while speaking with Entertainment Weekly.

Pilou Asbæk, the Danish actor who plays the role of Euron Greyjoy in the show, said, his favourite scene in the show is the Red Wedding. The event, which saw the shocking deaths of many major characters like Robb Stark and Catelyn Stark, happened in the penultimate episode of the third season. Asbæk added that the decapitation of Sean Bean’s Eddard Stark also holds a ‘special’ place in his heart.

Jerome Flynn, who plays the role of Bronn in the show, stated it was Shireen’s death that remains his favourite scene. Shireen, a child, was sacrificed by her own parents so that their god, the Lord of Light, will bless them with a victory in the upcoming battle. She was burned at the stake at the behest of the Red Woman.

Flynn also said his own best time in the show was while filming the loot train scene, which saw Daenerys and her dragons assault the Lannister forces. Isaac Hempstead Wright, Bran Stark of the show, said it is the development of his own character that he prefers and how he became one of the most powerful characters from a sweet child.

Sophie Turner claimed it was the pigeon pie scene that’s her favourite. This scene occurred in the first episode itself when the King Robert’s retinue had arrived at Winterfell and Maisie Williams’ Arya Stark, ever the prankster, flicked a piece of pigeon pie at her elder sister, Sophie’s Sansa.

Iain Glen, who recently was cast as Bruce Wayne in DC Universe’ Titans, said it was his character Jorah Mormont’s journey with Tyrion Lannister which is the favourite part of the show for him. He also loves his character’s relationship with Daenerys Targaryen.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Gwendoline Christie also recalled their time shooting the scenes of Jaime Lannister being escorted by Brienne of Tarth to King’s Landing at Catelyn Stark’s behest. The two characters were a perfect foil for each other. Jaime was sarcastic, arrogant and an agent provocateur while Brienne was a picture of stoicism and duty. They eventually came to respect each other.

Game of Thrones season 8 premieres in India on April 15.