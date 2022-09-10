Game of Thrones star Kit Harington reviews spinoff series House of the Dragon

Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington has revealed that he is enjoying House of the Dragon, the first spinoff to the massively popular HBO fantasy show. Harington spoke about the show at the sidelines of the Toronto International Film Festival, and said praised it for standing on its own feet.

Harington rose to fame after appearing in Game of Thrones as the heroic Jon Snow. Over the show’s eight-season run, he became one of the world’s highest-paid television actors, alongside his co-stars.

House of the Dragon, co-created by Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik (who directed several memorable episodes of Thrones) premiered last month, and has aired three episodes so far. Asked about the show, Harington told Entertainment Tonight Canada, “I’m really enjoying it. My friend Miguel showrun it, so I’m really enjoying it. I think they’ve done a fantastic job. It’s a weird one to start a whole new show in the same kind of realm and to make it its own thing, and I think that they’ve really done that.”

Sapochnik departed as co-showrunner recently. While House of the Dragon is set over 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones, a sequel series is in early stages of development. The second show is expected to bring Harington back as Jon Snow.

Game of Thrones remains one of the most decorated television series of all time, despite attracting polarised reviews for its final season. The show made its stars household names, and inspired scores of other high-fantasy shows to go into production. Earlier this month, Amazon Prime Video debuted its long-in-the-making series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which will air concurrently with House of the Dragon.