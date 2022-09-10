scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington reviews spinoff series House of the Dragon

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington has revealed if he's watching the spinoff series House of the Dragon, and what he thinks about it.

Kit Harington Game of Thrones Golden Globe nominationKit Harington in a still from Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington has revealed that he is enjoying House of the Dragon, the first spinoff to the massively popular HBO fantasy show. Harington spoke about the show at the sidelines of the Toronto International Film Festival, and said praised it for standing on its own feet.

Harington rose to fame after appearing in Game of Thrones as the heroic Jon Snow. Over the show’s eight-season run, he became one of the world’s highest-paid television actors, alongside his co-stars.

Also read |House of the Dragon Episode 3 Review: A taste of the old Game of Thrones madness, courtesy Matt Smith’s Daemon

House of the Dragon, co-created by Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik (who directed several memorable episodes of Thrones) premiered last month, and has aired three episodes so far. Asked about the show, Harington told Entertainment Tonight Canada, “I’m really enjoying it. My friend Miguel showrun it, so I’m really enjoying it. I think they’ve done a fantastic job. It’s a weird one to start a whole new show in the same kind of realm and to make it its own thing, and I think that they’ve really done that.”

Sapochnik departed as co-showrunner recently. While House of the Dragon is set over 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones, a sequel series is in early stages of development. The second show is expected to bring Harington back as Jon Snow.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without i...Premium
Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without i...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— Mohenjo Daro to Internati...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— Mohenjo Daro to Internati...
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetingsPremium
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetings
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...Premium
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...

Game of Thrones remains one of the most decorated television series of all time, despite attracting polarised reviews for its final season. The show made its stars household names, and inspired scores of other high-fantasy shows to go into production. Earlier this month, Amazon Prime Video debuted its long-in-the-making series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which will air concurrently with House of the Dragon.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-09-2022 at 09:05:03 pm
Next Story

After ED, Karnataka CID arrests Mantri Developers head Sushil Mantri

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without its flaws
Express Opinion

Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without its flaws

Premium
VHP hits back at Shazia Ilmi: BJP must come clean on Bilkis convicts issue

VHP hits back at Shazia Ilmi: BJP must come clean on Bilkis convicts issue

Congress, BJP spar over video of Rahul's interaction with Christian priest

Congress, BJP spar over video of Rahul's interaction with Christian priest

For Jabeur, the queen of drop shot, a shot at Grand Slam title Ons more
US Open final

For Jabeur, the queen of drop shot, a shot at Grand Slam title Ons more

6th shooter Deepak Mundi arrested from near Bengal-Nepal border
Moosewala murder case

6th shooter Deepak Mundi arrested from near Bengal-Nepal border

ED recovers Rs 7 crore from premises linked to Kolkata businessman
App fraud case

ED recovers Rs 7 crore from premises linked to Kolkata businessman

Shikara: The better film about the Kashmir conflict

Shikara: The better film about the Kashmir conflict

Premium
Prince William now owns the Oval cricket ground: here's how

Prince William now owns the Oval cricket ground: here's how

When Hrithik told SRK he'd been 'displaced' as biggest star: 'It became shameless'

When Hrithik told SRK he'd been 'displaced' as biggest star: 'It became shameless'

Britain has a new monarch. How flags, currency, the anthem will change

Britain has a new monarch. How flags, currency, the anthem will change

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia attend Ganpati puja at Maharashtra CM’s home
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 10: Latest News
Advertisement