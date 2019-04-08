Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie: I am open to offers

Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie says she is open to new projects as the winter in finally set to hit the world of Westeros.

The 40-year-old actor has played the role of Brienne of Tarth in the hit HBO series since season two.

“Now it’s the last season, I don’t need to worry about being employed for another year with a company. I am open to offers,” Christie said in an appearance on “Good Morning America”.

“I love cash! Cash is king,” she added as quoted by People magazine.

American fantasy drama Game of Thrones is adapted from George R. R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire. The HBO series, which debuted in 2011, has been created by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss. Starring actors Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Lena Headey, Maisie Williams, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Peter Dinklage in the lead roles, the show will premiere its eighth and final season on April 14.

Game of Thrones will air in India on Star World.