Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon’s set photos surface online, reveal a familiar look and feel

Thursday, April 29, 2021
House of the Dragon's set photos show Emma D'Arcy's Rhaenyra Targaryen and Matt Smith's Daemon Targaryen in conversation. Though it is hard to tell anything from the photos, it appears that the show is going to follow the original's aesthetics.

New Delhi
April 29, 2021 11:03:03 am
The first set photos from House of the Dragon have surfaced online. The series, which is a spinoff and prequel series of HBO’s Game of Thrones, is currently filming.

The set photos show Emma D’Arcy’s Rhaenyra Targaryen and Matt Smith’s Daemon Targaryen in conversation. Though it is hard to tell anything from the photos, it appears that the show is going to follow the original’s aesthetics.

House of the Dragon is set 300 years before Game of Thrones. As the name suggests, it is about the House Targaryen, the noble family we saw in GoT. Daenerys, one of the major characters, belonged to House Targaryen

The Targaryens fled to the Seven Kingdoms or Westeros from the Doom of Valyria. They established their ancestral castle on Dragonstone just off the coast of Westeros. They stayed that way until Aegon Targaryen and his sisters brought the Seven Kingdoms to their knees with the help of their dragons.

Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal are the showrunners on House of the Dragon. The author George RR Martin is involved as an executive producer.

Paddy Considine and Olivia Cooke also star as Viserys I Targaryen Alicent Hightower respectively. Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best and Sonoya Mizuno are also part of the cast. Apart from House of the Dragon, several other GoT spinoffs are reportedly in development as well.

One called 9 Voyages comes from English screenwriter Bruno Heller, who created the historic drama series Rome for the network. It is about Lord Corlys Velaryon or The Sea Snake, who was the head of House Velaryon, and one of the players in the famous Dance of the Dragons event.

Another called 10,000 Ships is about the legend of princess of Rhoynar, from which people of Dorne have descended. According to the myths, she commanded ten thousand ships as she fled along with her people from the armies and dragons of Valyrian Freehold. They eventually ended up on the southern region of Westeros.

