Game of Thrones season finale will be bloodier with more deaths: Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark in a still from Game of Thrones season 7 Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark in a still from Game of Thrones season 7

Actress Sophie Turner has promised “more death and emotional torture” in the final season of fantasy series Game of Thrones. In an interview with an entertainment portal Gold Derby, she said that the final season will be bloodier, reports dailymail.co.uk.

When asked to reveal any clues about the finale for fans to look forward to, the actress said, “I can tell you that there’s definitely a coming together of people to fight the impending doom. There’s a lot of tension between these little groups, battling for what they think is right.” She further added, “It’s ‘Game Of Thrones’ so it is going to be bloodier and more death and more emotionally torturous than all the years before.”

Turner is seen as Sansa Stark in the show. Based on George R.R. Martin’s novels, the show is about the thrilling quest to claim the Iron Throne. It is the intricate and surprising tale that keeps one hooked to the show.

On playing Sansa Stark, Sophie believes that Sansa is a warrior. She told Gold Derby, “I always saw something of a warrior in Sansa that I don’t think other people really saw,” reveals Sophie Turner about her role as Sansa Stark in “Game of Thrones. I always had the feeling that she was learning and adapting and at some point or another it was going to manifest itself somehow, and she manifested it into being a warrior. It felt really satisfying when it happened, and I’m really happy where this storyline for her has ended up.”

Talking about the show cast, Turner said, “We have really powerful women on this show, all in their own right and in their own ways. They all emulate different strengths and the different ways that women can be strong, and that’s one thing I really love about this show. They’ve not all risen to power in the same ways,” she explained further.

The final season will premiere next year.

(With inputs from IANS)

