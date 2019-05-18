Game of Thrones series finale images tease the grand conclusion

HBO has released only two stills from Game of Thrones’ finale, signalling that the series still has a few surprises in store. The makers do not want to give away the identity of the person who will end up on the Iron Throne.

The first image is of Daenerys Targaryen surveying the destruction to life and property she caused using her remaining dragon, Drogon. Her assault on the innocent people of King’s Landing was a war crime of epic proportions.

Never before in the history of Westeros has such wanton destruction happened, though the White Walkers apparently turned Westeros into a wasteland the last time they came — but that is just legend and there is no proof of that.

There is certainly going to be a fallout from Daenerys’s decision to murder thousands of common people for no reason. Jon Snow, Tyrion Lannister, Davos Seaworth and others are going to try something to make sure she is not the queen of Westeros.

The second photo is of Tyrion who has a hangdog expression as he stands amidst the rubble. Varys warned him against supporting Daenerys for the throne. But Tyrion did not listen and instead ratted Varys out. Now, he appears to be struck by a guilty conscience.

The struggle for the Iron Throne has reached the ultimate stage. It is looking like Daenerys Targaryen vs Jon Snow for now. But we think the showrunners might end up surprising us and somebody else will be crowned instead.

Will we get a happy ending? Ramsay Snow did warn us, “If you think this has a happy ending, you haven’t been paying attention” and we will likely get a bittersweet conclusion.