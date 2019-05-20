Game of Thrones series finale: Five biggest moments

And now our watch is over. Game of Thrones finale has ended. It had the expected big moments which also wrapped up the major threads — satisfactorily or not. Here we list the five best moments from the finale, and if you have not seen it, and wish to, do not read further.

Spoiler alert!

1. Aegon killing Daenerys: Let’s not call him Jon. His real name is Aegon. Even after witnessing the murder of thousands of innocents by Daenerys, he looked ready to serve her for some reason. It was only after he saw her madness up close, he decided to do something about it. He stabbed her and watched her bleed out in the throne room of Red Keep. It was a poignant moment. Drogon came and it felt like he was going to barbecue Jon. Instead he melted the Iron Throne and flew away with Daenerys’ body.

2. Bran the Broken: So Bran was chosen as the king. An unexpected choice, no doubt, but something that does not make sense. Even the surprising things this show used to do makes sense in hindsight. But this one doesn’t. All his mystical powers and omniscience do not make Bran fit to rule a kingdom.

3. Jon and Ghost: George RR Martin makes a clear distinction between a pet and a direwolf in his books. Direwolves cannot be tamed. They can be befriended. The show, though, has treated them as just unusually large dogs. Also, due to budget constraints, their appearances have been rare. This was a nice moment, though. Jon had a reunion with Ghost, his companion of many years, when he reached the Wall.

4. The Queen in the North: Sansa was my first choice for the Iron Throne. Her ruling the North as the Queen is the next best thing. She has the right mix of ice in her veins and also the capability for kindness. She is going to be a great monarch, and the people of the North already love her.

5. The Small Council: This episode felt better than the others because it returned to what the show was best at: politics. I quite like the new Small Council. Ser Bronn of the Blackwater is the Master of Coin, and I am pretty sure he is going to pocket some of that coin he gets his hands on. Tyrion is the Hand, something he was born to be. Ser Brienne is the Lord Commander of the Kingsguard, following in Jaime’s footsteps. Ser Davos is the Master of Ships. And Samwell Tarly is the Grand Maester. Honestly, one could not ask for a better Small Council than this motley bunch.