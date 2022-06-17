Game of Thrones sequel series centred on Jon Snow in development at HBO

HBO is developing a Game of Thrones spinoff series on Jon Snow, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The series will be a sequel to the original show, and thus will follow Snow’s adventures post the events of Game of Thrones’ finale.

Kit Harington is all set to return in the role, the publication said. Snow was introduced as a bastard son of Lord Eddard Stark, the head of House Stark who, seeing no prospects before him, joins the Night’s Watch, a military order that guards the Seven Kingdoms from threats like wildlings and White Walkers beyond the Wall.

Later on, Snow’s true heritage was revealed to be a true-blood Targaryen, and that he was an offspring of a marital union between Prince Rhaegar Targaryen and Eddar’s sister Lyanna Stark.

Although the story had no main character as such, Jon Snow was closest to it. Initially one-note, he emerged as a compelling if fairly traditional hero in later seasons, thanks in no small part to Kit Harington blossoming into a genuinely fine actor.

As his family members begin dying down south, Jon has no option but to stay as a brother of the Night’s Watch. The brothers swear vows to not concern themselves with the affairs of the rest of the realm. They cannot marry and have children. The only family they have is other brothers of the Night’s Watch.

Jon, earlier than most, learns that the threat of the White Walkers is real and is coming. And the realm needs to be united if humanity has to survive against them. He goes to Dragonstone to meet Daenerys. He even asks for help from the Lannisters.

It should be interesting how the story of Snow moves forward. He was predicted to be the king of the realm thanks to his unique heritage, but that title went to his cousin Bran the Broken. There is good potential in the character and his adventures can be explored in different parts of the vivid, detailed world George RR Martin has created, and other characters like Sansa Stark and Arya Stark and others can appear in cameos.