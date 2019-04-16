Game of Thrones season 8: Here is what happened to Ed Sheeran’s character

The fate of Ed Sheeran’s character in Game of Thrones was apparently confirmed in the first episode of the final season. Sheeran himself validated it in an Instagram story.

Advertising

Sheeran made a guest appearance in the premiere of season 7 as a Lannister soldier. His character was seen singing a song with his comrades as Arya Stark, fresh off the destruction of the Freys, made her way through Riverlands. The scene was likely meant to humanise Lannister soldiers before the loot train attack.

The story behind Ed Sheeran’s cameo was rather sweet. The creators and showrunners of the show David Benioff and DB Weiss came to know that actor Maisie Williams (who plays Arya) was a huge fan of the “Shape of You” singer and they intended Sheeran’s surprise appearance as a surprise for Maisie.

Now, it appears Sheeran’s amiable soldier was at the loot train attack and also came under fire (literally, so) from one of Dany’s three dragons. Although he survived, he lost his eyebrows.

Advertising

The three prostitutes were having a conversation with Bronn about a certain boy “Eddie”. The other asked, “The ginger?” and got the answer, “That’s him. Came back with his face burnt right off. He’s got no eyelids now.”

One of the others asked. “How do you sleep with no eyelids?”

A celebrity character getting a grisly end is so on brand for Game of Thrones. Ian McShane played the character of Septon Ray (a priest) in season 6 of the show and his character was strung up.