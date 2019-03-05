Game of Thrones Season 8 trailer: Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen and Arya Stark are ready for the ultimate battle

HBO on Tuesday finally released the first full trailer of Game of Thrones Season 8. Saying that things look exciting seems like an understatement given how the show will wrap up an eight-season-long series with merely six episodes.

Advertising

One of the first shots that we see is that of Arya Stark sharpening her weapon and promising a much-awaited death for her enemies. She is heard saying, “I know death, it’s got many faces. I look forward to seeing this one.” If that’s not menacing enough, wait, there is more in store.

There are various shots of epic-looking landscapes, a bewildered Sansa and yes, we also see John Snow and Daenerys Targaryen solemnly going towards a crowd of awaiting dragons. Jamie Lannister, Cersei Lannister and Tyrion Lannister also make an appearance. And yes, we catch a glimpse of the Night King as well.

“The last season of Thrones seemed to be designed to break us. Everyone was broken at the end. I don’t know if we were crying because we were sad it was ending or if we were crying because it was so f**king tiring. We were sleep deprived. It was like it was designed to make you think, ‘Right, I’m f**king sick of this,'” Jon Snow aka Kit Harington had said in an earlier interview.

Advertising

So get ready for a gore fest that will also boast of never-seen-before visuals and probably leave everyone’s heartbroken with its multiple deaths. Game of Thrones Season 8 will premiere on April 14.