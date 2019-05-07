Game of Thrones season 8: Top four fan theories that still might come true

Game of Thrones is the biggest TV show on the planet right now. Since it has hundreds of characters and a huge fictional world, fans have been discussing several fan theories since the very beginning.

Some of them have been proven wrong, and yet some, like Jon Snow’s parentage, have come true. There are still two episodes to go in the show, and already it looks like some other theories are also going to come true. Here are a few of them.

Jaime Lannister will kill Cersei Lannister: When Cersei Lannister was a kid, she visited an old fortune teller woman in Lannisport with her friends. One of her friends fled at the sight of the woman. The other, the woman predicted, would die young (she soon drowned in a well). About Cersei, she said, the Valonqar will kill her by wrapping his hands on her throat and choking her to death. And that is how she will die.

Valonqar means little brother in High Valyrian. Both Tyrion and Jaime are younger than Cersei.

Now, Cersei obviously thought it would be Tyrion who would do the deed due to their, er, differences. But a theory suggests it will be Jaime, who will finally be fed up of her and kill her. In the fourth episode of the show’s ongoing season, Jaime was seen leaving Brienne and going to King’s Landing to be with Cersei. It does look like he is going to fight alongside her but can something change his mind?

As Jaime has transformed into a decent man over the course of the show, Cersei has become more and more incorrigible, downright evil even. It will be a sort of poetic justice if she gets killed by one person who truly loved her. If Jaime doesn’t kill her, then probably Arya will.

Of course, prophecies may not turn out the way we want in the show as the author George RR Martin has made clear. For example, there was no Azor Ahai or the Prince That Was Promised, the one saviour of humanity against the Night King.

Arya Stark will kill Cersei Lannister: Cersei Lannister has been one of the names in Arya Stark’s kill list from the first season of the show, ever since Ned Stark was beheaded under her watch. She was seen leaving somewhere for an “unfinished business” with the Hound. She is almost certainly going to assassinate Cersei. It won’t be difficult for her. If she can kill the Night King, she can basically kill anyone in the world. Melisandre told Arya she will shut many eyes, brown eyes, blue eyes, and green eyes. Cersei, in both books and the show, has green eyes.

Cleganebowl: Cleganebowl is the term given to a much-awaited confrontation between Sandor Clegane and his elder brother Gregor Clegane. When they were kids, Gregor scarred half of Sandor’s face with burning coals. Since then Sandor has pyrophobia and runs from the battlefield whenever he sees a lot of it (like in the Battle of Blackwater Bay). With Cleganebowl, Sandor can finally face his biggest demon and exact vengeance against his brother.

Daenerys Targaryen becomes the Mad Queen: Most of us thought it would be Cersei Lannister who will end up as the Mad Queen (in the fashion Aerys Targaryen was the Mad King who almost burnt King’s Landing down to the ground). But more and more it appears that it would be Daenerys Targaryen. There are so many hints that point towards this direction the show is taking us.

Even before the last episode, she has shown distrust for her chief advisor Tyrion. She lost her friend Jorah Mormont in the Battle of Winterfell, she lost her Dothraki army. And she also learnt that Jon Snow is not Jon Snow but a Targaryen like her and has a better claim to the Iron Throne, something she always desired. And in the latest episode, one more dragon was killed. And the episode ended with the murder of her best friend, Missandei.

Cersei is just one of her enemies. She must feel beset with threats right now. Her advisor Varys is going to betray her and perhaps Tyrion as well. The stage is set for her lunacy.

It may be that Daenerys might wind up as the true villain of Game of Thrones.