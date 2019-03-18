Game of Thrones Season 8: The tale behind the awe-inspiring stunts

With the premiere of HBO’s Game of Thrones Season 8 just around the corner, things are getting heated up. No pun intended. In the latest video shared by the channel, the makers give us a sneak peek into what goes behind making the stunning and deadly action sequences.

Stunt coordinator Rowley Irlam shared how he prepares his crew to give their best shot to every take without putting their lives at real risk.

“When you read the scenes, there’s a journey in there. And I have got to try and achieve what’s on the page and then make it interesting,” said Rowley.

As Game of Thrones fans know, there is a lot of sequences involving fire (Read Dragons) throughout the series. And when those majestic beasts fume fire, people and soldiers get burned. But how is that achieved?

“We burn more people than anybody else basically…It’s really controlled, it’s a real process. We do lots of rehearsals,” shared Rowley. The stuntmen are asked to wear multiple layers of clothes, cover themselves in fire-proof gel, and most importantly, they are burned for only 15 seconds so that the danger is minimised.

However, one can’t help but wonder if the artistes getting burned are scared for their lives. Because anyone would be. “Fear is really good, fear will keep you safe,” concluded Rowley, who has worked on the show for four years.

Game of Thrones Season 8 will premiere on April 14.