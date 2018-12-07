Game of Thrones season 8 teaser: It’s Ice vs Fire in the last season

While the last season Game of Thrones is all set to premiere in April 2019, the makers on Friday released a rather interesting teaser that hints at a lot of plot points in the upcoming season.

The teaser begins with ice engulfing a statute of a direwolf, the sigil of House Stark. The ice then moves ahead and freezes over a dragon statue, the sigil of House Targaryen. Next, big flames engulf a lion statue, the sigil of House Lannister.

Watch Game of Thrones season 8 teaser here:

In the last season, we saw that Stark and Targaryen houses joined their forces to fight against the whitewalkers. Cersei Lannister, however, was still safe in the south of Westeros with Jaime deserting her and riding up north. The audience also got confirmation on Jon’s true parentage and it was revealed that he is a valid heir to the throne.

In this teaser, it is quite interesting to see a dragon freeze over as they are usually the representation of fire. In the season finale last year, the Night King rode on the undead dragon Viserion as he broke down a section of the wall with the White Walker army marching down south.

It looks like the battle this season is going to be between the Lannisters vs Starks and Targaryens.

Game of Thrones will return with six episodes from April 2019. This will be the last season of the show.