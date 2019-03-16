Game of Thrones season 8: Official runtime of each episode revealed

HBO has released the confirmed runtime of each episode of the final season of the fantasy drama, Game of Thrones. The eighth season of the show will be the shortest at just 6 episodes. The last season was also shorter than the show’s usual (which used to be 10) at 7 episodes.

Advertising

These are official runtimes and are slightly different from what was reported by some outlets a few days ago.

Last year, it was said that each episode of the final season will be feature length, but now it appears that the first two episodes will clock under an hour. And it will be the final four episodes that will be feature length. Their runtime will range from an hour and eighteen minutes to an hour and 22 minutes (the third episode).

Here is the runtime of each the six episodes along with their air dates.

Season 8, episode 1, April 14: 54 minutes.

Season 8, episode 2, April 21: 58 minutes

Season 8, episode 3, April 28: 1 hour and 22 minutes

Season 8, episode 4, May 5: 1 hour and 18 minutes

Season 8, episode 5, May 12: 1 hour and 20 minutes

Season 8, episode 6, May 19: 1 hour and 20 minutes.

Advertising

The eighth season of this popular TV show is expected to be a war between the living — the Westerosi led by by Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow and others — against the Night King, his White Walker lieutenants and their army of ice-zombies called wights.

This season is also expected to resolve the conflict of the Iron Throne, the conflict from which the show derives its name. Currently, Cersei Lannister sits as the queen in King’s Landing.

Game of Thrones returns for the final season on April 14.