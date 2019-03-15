Road to Game of Thrones season 8: Will the Night King bring back the Long Night?

HBO’s super-popular TV show Game of Thrones will conclude soon with its eight season. The fantasy drama has enjoyed popularity known to few of its peers thanks to its deep story, characters and production value.

The final season has the Night King, the supreme leader of the White Walkers, planning an assault on Westeros with the Army of the Dead. Well, we do not know if he plans anything or is just an inexorable force who destroys anything that comes in his way. Is there a tactical mind inside that ice-skull?

In any case, the last time the White Walkers invaded, they made Westeros a wasteland. Or so the legend goes. It was certainly an apocalyptic event. That was called the Long Night, as a terrible, evil darkness fell upon the earth, and amidst this darkness emerged the White Walkers, wielding their swords made of ice and their Wights or humans converted to ice-zombies to complement their army.

The First Men and the Children of the Forest, who were the dominant races back then, were driven to the south. The legends of the North talked about a certain Last Hero who rallied the forces of the living and drove the White Walkers away.

The legends in Essos also talk of a similar warrior called Azor Ahai who also fought the darkness and defeated it. It is not known if the Last Hero and Azor Ahai are the same person. Azor Ahai is mentioned many times in the show in connection the cult of Lord of Light and with Stannis, who the Red Priestess Melisandre thinks is Azor Ahai, but changes her mind when he dies and proclaims Jon Snow the same when she helps him resurrect.

In any case, the White Walkers were somehow defeated and Bran the Builder, a legendary Stark, built the Wall with the help of the Children of the Forest and Giants to keep the White Walkers out.

Now that the Wall is down thanks to the Night King and undead Viserion, it is expected that the Long Night will come again and again a warrior will arise to defeat the White Walkers. Most rumours say it is either Jon or Daenerys. Judging by the times the show has shocked us, we think it might be somebody else altogether or the legend will be proven false — there is no hero, just warriors making a last stand to save the world of the living.

Interestingly, the in-development prequel of Game of Thrones is said to be about the Long Night and may have the event at its centre. Its synopsis states, “The series chronicles the world’s descent from the Golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: From the horrifying secrets of Westeros’s history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend … it’s not the story we think we know.”

Game of Thrones returns on April 14.