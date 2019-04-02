Game of Thrones new teasers: Fighting ‘Together’ is the key to their ‘Survival’

Game of Thrones has released two new videos titled Survival and Together and from what we can figure out, this season is going to be all about the war between the living and the dead.

Advertising

At the end of the last season, Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen were heading towards Winterfell so they can unite their forces and take on the White Walkers. This is the last season of the television series and more than finding out who will finally sit on the Iron Throne, it’s about who will survive the battle that will surely consume all.

Cersei Lannister, who currently sits on the Iron Throne, has still not taken the threat of the White Walkers seriously. At the end of the last season, her brother and lover Jaime Lannister left her side and rode towards the North.

From what we can see in the videos, Sansa Stark, Lady of Winterfell, is left in complete shock after she sees dragons for the first time flying over the skies of Winterfell. The limbs of a dead horse signal the upcoming danger as it hints that the army of the dead is all set to attack.

Advertising

Game of Thrones also released another video which explains the making of the visual effects. The show has been heavy on visual effects from the beginning but the elements requiring visual effects have only increased with each season.

While in the beginning, it was usually the ninth episode of the season that was heavy on VFX, the visual effects shots have dramatically increased in the past 2-3 seasons. Steve Kullback, VFX Producer, shares, “Season 2 and 3, we were looking at 6 to 800 shots in a given season. Now we are looking at multiples of that in a single episode.”

Joe Bauer, VFX Supervisor of Game of Thrones, shares, “The biggest challenge for visual effects is defining what the workload is.”

The final season of Game of Thrones begins on April 14.