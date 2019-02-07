Toggle Menu
Game of Thrones: New photos hint at an exciting final season

The eighth season of Game of Thrones premieres on April 14. The makers shared new photos from the upcoming season.

Games of Thrones Season 8 premieres on April 14.

The final season of Game of Thrones premieres on April 14 and while a full-length trailer of the season is still awaited, HBO has treated its fans with new photos from the season.

HBO shared the stills on its Twitter handle and their website.

Kit Harington as Jon Snow and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen. (Source: GameOfThrones/Twitter)
Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister. (Source: GameOfThrones/Twitter)
Maisie Williams as Arya Stark. (Source: GameOfThrones/Twitter)
Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister. (Source: GameOfThrones/Twitter)
Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark. (Source: GameOfThrones/Twitter)
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen. (Source: GameOfThrones/Twitter)
Kit Harington as Jon Snow. (Source: GameOfThrones/Twitter)
Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister. (Source: GameOfThrones/Twitter)
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister. (Source: GameOfThrones/Twitter)
Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth. (Source: GameOfThrones/Twitter)
Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark. (Source: GameOfThrones/Twitter)
John Bradley as Samwell Tarly. (Source: GameOfThrones/Twitter)
Conleth Hill as Varys. (Source: GameOfThrones/Twitter)
Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth. (Source: GameOfThrones/Twitter)

At the end of last season, Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen joined forces to fight against the White Walkers. In a new teaser from the upcoming season, we saw Sansa, Arya and Jon uniting at Winterfell where they bent the knee to Daenerys.

Cersei and Jaime Lannister fell apart and he decided to head towards the Wall. Meanwhile, Samwell Tarly and Bran Stark are the only ones on the show who have now discovered Jon’s true parentage.

After seven seasons, the final chapter of HBO’s Game of Thrones is being keenly awaited by the fans. With only a handful of characters left from the main cast, this will be quite a nail-biting season. It is being said that the six episodes of the upcoming season will each have a run-time of more than an hour.

The show is based on George RR Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire series. Created for television by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, Game of Thrones enjoys a huge fan following across the world.

