Game of Thrones: New photos hint at an exciting final season

The final season of Game of Thrones premieres on April 14 and while a full-length trailer of the season is still awaited, HBO has treated its fans with new photos from the season.

HBO shared the stills on its Twitter handle and their website.

At the end of last season, Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen joined forces to fight against the White Walkers. In a new teaser from the upcoming season, we saw Sansa, Arya and Jon uniting at Winterfell where they bent the knee to Daenerys.

Cersei and Jaime Lannister fell apart and he decided to head towards the Wall. Meanwhile, Samwell Tarly and Bran Stark are the only ones on the show who have now discovered Jon’s true parentage.

After seven seasons, the final chapter of HBO’s Game of Thrones is being keenly awaited by the fans. With only a handful of characters left from the main cast, this will be quite a nail-biting season. It is being said that the six episodes of the upcoming season will each have a run-time of more than an hour.

The show is based on George RR Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire series. Created for television by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, Game of Thrones enjoys a huge fan following across the world.