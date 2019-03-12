Game of Thrones making: Here’s how the White Walkers came to life

Games of Thrones is about to embark on its last leg with the final season premiering on April 14. The show has been a landmark in television in terms of storytelling, casting and even the makeup, especially the prosthetics department that has brought the ‘army of the dead’ to life.

In a new making video by the makers, prosthetics designer Barrie Gower talks about the intricate details that go into making the White Walkers as believable as possible.

Watch the making video of Game of Thrones here:

Barrie reveals that he joined the show during the fourth season, but the task got bigger with fifth season’s episode ‘Hardhome’ and has only gotten bigger since then. He also shares that it takes 4-6 weeks to build the prosthetics based on the actor’s features. The actors sometimes have to sit in the make up chair for about 8 hours to get the right look.

Game of Thrones has been an extremely successful series for HBO throughout its run. The show will come to an end in 2019 with six one hour episodes.

All things hint at an ultimate fight between the living and the dead. Created by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, Game of Thrones has received 47 Emmy Awards and this year being its last season, the show is expected to go even bigger.