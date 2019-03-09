Jon Snow is in love, reveals Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington

With the season finale premiere of HBO’s Game of Thrones just around the corner, the entire world is going crazy speculating about the possible final outcome of the eight-season-long show. Recently, the stars of the show spilled some beans on Season 8 of the series to Entertainment Weekly.

British actor Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow in GoT, said that his character’s world as he knows it will come crashing down on him in the season finale.

“The end of the world might be coming soon, but at least he’s in love with somebody and knows who he is — and then comes a sledgehammer,” said the GoT actor. As the fans already know that Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen are in a relationship, but little does Snow know that the woman he loves is related to him by blood. And of course ‘this’ particular revelation will affect their future in a big way.

Emilia Clarke, on the other hand, who plays the mother of dragons Daenerys Targaryen, said, “There’s so much she’s seen and witnessed and been through and lost and suffered and hurt. She’s been working for this her entire existence.”

Recently, HBO had released the first full trailer of the finale which hinted at the epic impending war at Winterfell. According to a report by Entertainment Weekly, the final battle will be one of the longest battle sequences to be ever put on screen. So get ready to witness possibly the bloodiest war of them all.

Game of Thrones Season 8 will premiere on April 14.