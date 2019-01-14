Game of Thrones Season 8 to premiere on April 14

HBO series Game of Thrones is finally making a return to the small screen this April. According to the new teaser released by the makers, the show will premiere on April 14.

In the long teaser, we see the three siblings Jon Snow, Sansa Stark and Arya Stark trying to find their way through the crypts of Winterfell. We also hear the voices of Lyanna Stark, Catelyn Stark and Ned Stark as we see the trio pass their honorific statues.

As all the three children walk and finally come to a halt before their own statues, they seem petrified by what appears to be the oncoming onslaught of the White Walkers. The teaser ends as Jon, Sansa and Arya draw their blades and prepare themselves for a deadly fight.

One of the major draws of the season will be the reunion of Arya Stark and Jon Snow as the two haven’t met each other since the first season of the show. And of course, Jon will finally realise the truth of his parentage in the finale, that in fact he is not a complete Stark as he believes himself to be, but is half Stark and half Targaryen.

In the previously released look of the show, we had seen Sansa Stark interact with Daenerys Targaryen as a befuddled Jon Snow looked on.

The eighth season of the show will feature six lengthy episodes, promising never-before-seen grandeur and gore.