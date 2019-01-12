Here’s when makers will announce the premiere date of Game of Thrones Season 8

Game of Thrones fans can finally rejoice. HBO has revealed when they will be disclosing the premiere date of the wildly popular fantasy series. In a tweet shared by the cable network, HBO cryptically stated that the viewers will get to know about the premiere date and time of GoT ahead of True Detective Season 3 premiere.

True Detective Season 3 will air on January 13, so mark your calendars. Earlier, it was being reported that the final season of the show will air sometime in April. However, the makers haven’t confirmed a date for it as of now.

A few first looks, an announcement teaser and another clip of a few seconds promise an action-packed and a grand finale. We also know that the final season will contain six episodes in total, and reportedly, each episode has been given ‘the movie treatment,’ promising a glorious spectacle for the audience.

GoT star Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen on the show, recently revealed in an interview that she is quite emotional about the fact that she is bidding goodbye to the show.

“Game of Thrones was my first job…We grew with the show, we were all kind of hoping with a wing and a prayer that it was going to be good and it’s turned into something else,” Emilia said.

HBO had recently shared a clip which contained a slate of first looks for upcoming shows and new seasons of old players, wherein we caught a glimpse of Sansa Stark and Daenerys exchanging dialogue icily. However, things will not completely end with Game of Thrones, as a prequel series set centuries before the events of GoT is already in works.