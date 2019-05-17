Game of Thrones season 8: Even the cast is unhappy with the final season

The biggest show in the world, HBO’s Game of Thrones is also undergoing the biggest downfall seen in television. While season 7 was so-so, the fans are not happy with the show’s final season. It is taking leaps of logic never before seen in the series.

Many attribute that to the yet incomplete series of books on which the show is based and the writers having to write their own material. Since they have to make up their own stuff out of overarching plot points, the belief is that they are writing the story not as George RR Martin would have written, but are adding their own spin.

They also seem to be fast-tracking the show to its ending.

The cast members also do not appear to be entirely satisfied by the final season. Now, they cannot express their frustration openly, but it comes out in text and video interviews if you pay attention. We think they will be more honest a few years down the line.

There is a video embedded above that shows, among other stars, Emilia Clarke, who plays the role of Daenerys, saying this is the best season ever, and there is an unmistakable irony behind her words.

Conleth Hill, who played Varys in the show, openly expressed his anger and annoyance at how his character was killed off in the show while speaking to Entertainment Weekly. He said, “I took it very personally. I took it as a person, not as an actor or an artist. I understood the reactions of previous actors who had been in same position a lot more than I did at the time. You can’t help feeling that you failed in some way, that you haven’t lived up to some expectation that you didn’t know about.”

He added, “The only thing that consoles you is people who worked a lot harder than you are in the same boat. So that helps. I don’t think anybody who hasn’t been through it can identify with it. They think, “What’s all the fuss about? You’re all finishing anyway.” But you take it personally, you can’t help it.”

The actor also opined that the show lost its way when it went ahead of George’s books. He said, “I loved the traveling with [Tyrion actor Peter Dinklage] and just the two of us in that cart. I think the stuff that was said in there understood the nature of freaks and outsiders so precisely. In a way, that was lost when we got past books. That special niche interest in weirdos wasn’t as effective as it had been. Last season and this season there were great scenes and then I’d come in and kind of give a weather report at the end of them — ‘film at 11.’ So I thought he was losing his knowledge. If he was such an intelligent man and he had such resources, how come he didn’t know about things? That added to my dismay. It’s now being rectified with getting a great and noble ending. But that was frustrating for a couple seasons.”

Nathalie Emmanuel, who essayed the role of Missandei, pitched in about the show’s questionable record regarding diversity and representation. She told EW, “I understand people’s outrage, I understand people’s heartbreak, because this is the conversation around representation. It’s safe to say that Game of Thrones has been under criticism for their lack of representation and the truth of it is that Missandei and Grey Worm have represented so many people because there’s only two of them. So this is a conversation going forward about when you’re casting shows like this, that you are inclusive in your casting. I knew what it meant that she was there, I know what it means that I am existing in the spaces that I am because when I was growing up, I didn’t see people like me but it wasn’t until she was gone that I really felt what it really, truly meant until I saw the outcry and outpouring of love and outrage and upset about it, I really understood what it meant.”