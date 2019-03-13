Game of Thrones final season episode lengths revealed

Toggle Menu
The final season of Game of Thrones starts airing on April 14 on HBO. This season will comprise of six episodes and HBO has now released the exact length of each episode.

HBO has revealed the exact length of all six episodes of the Game of Thrones final season.

According to Deadline, the network’s updated TV schedule shows that the opening episode, which airs on April 14, will be 54 minutes long.

The second installment, airing on April 21, will be 58 minutes long, while the third episode is exactly an hour long.

Episode four has 78 minutes as run time and the final two episodes are the longest with 80 minutes each.

Last November, Game of Thrones director David Nutter revealed that all six episodes in the upcoming season of the hit HBO show will have a run time of over an hour.

The first episode of the eighth and final installment of the epic fantasy series is directed by Nutter. He will also helm three other episodes.

