Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 preview: The finale is here

The latest episode of Game of Thrones’ final season was full of fire and blood. If you have not seen The Bells, do not read further. And just like Emilia Clarke said, it did top the Battle of Winterfell, in which the Night King and his Army of the Dead was defeated.

The Bells saw the destruction of almost the entire King’s Landing by Daenerys Targaryen and Drogon, who indiscriminately burnt soldiers and civilians alike. We saw women and children dying in extremely painful ways. Daenerys is now certainly a Mad Queen and is following in her father’s footsteps. Her character arc has been depressing, but then this is Game of Thrones.

The preview of the finale has been released by HBO. It begins by showing the aftermath of the destruction caused by dragonfire. Jon Snow and Davos Seaworth walk in the ruins of the capital. Tyrion Lannister is doing the same. Only, he is alone.

They all look understandably horrified. Tyrion must be feeling guilty, and rightly so. He had a chance of stopping Daenerys with Varys and he betrayed his friend — the friend who was then burnt to death.

Tyrion Lannister looks up at ruins of the Red Keep. Arya Stark emerges and stands beside the Unsullied and the Dothraki. The snow is falling. The winter took its time to arrive at King’s Landing. Dothraki, or whatever remains of them, cheer by raising their curved swords in the air.

Daenerys Targaryen looks out over her armies. She is seen from behind. The others are certainly going to move against her and make Jon Snow the king. What else can the finale be about, after all. Daenerys still has Drogon and her armies. She will not go down easily.