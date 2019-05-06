Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 preview: The final war for the Iron Throne begins

The finale of HBO’s Game of Thrones beckons. The sprawling cast of the show comes together for one final time, and this time the war is for the Iron Throne, the only war that matters (sorry, Jon Snow, you were wrong).

Advertising

HBO has released a preview for the upcoming fifth episode of the show. After what happened in The Last of the Starks, Daenerys Targaryen is not going to leave any stone unturned in burning King’s Landing to the ground if that’s what it took to end Cersei Lannister.

The show has certainly set that up. She may not be a Mad Queen (yet), but we will be surprised if she does not lose her mind after the death of her dragon Rhaegal and best friend and advisor Missandei.

Tyrion looks out upon the Narrow Sea at Dragonstone. He appears to be looking for someone or something. Cersei looks out of the window of the Red Keep towards King’s Landing. There is a half-smile on her lips. And why not? She brought down a dragon and also killed somebody Daenerys cared about.

Advertising

Davos Seaworth, Jon Snow and Tyrion Lannister are looking at the gates of King’s Landing. Their numbers have dwindled after the Battle of Winterfell, and Cersei Lannister and Euron Greyjoy have the advantage of being ensconced in a castle. The walls are mounted with dozens of scorpion artillery crossbows that can kill a dragon as we saw.

Euron is protecting the city from Jon and Daenerys’ forces from the sea through his fabled Iron Fleet. Tyrion looks warily at Daenerys who is sitting on the throne at Dragonstone for some reason. Is the madness creeping in?

Grey Worm readies for the battle. For him as well, this conflict has become personal and we will not mind if it is him who kills Cersei. Euron and his men ready their dragon-slaying weapons as Drogon’s roar is heard somewhere in the sky.