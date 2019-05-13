Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5: Five best moments

The latest episode of Game of Thrones titled The Bells was a frenzied episode that saw the deaths of many major characters who have been part of the show from the first season itself.

Spoiler alert!

Now, we have no idea what is going to happen in the finale, and how the showrunners are going to top this. Anyway, here are our favourite moments from the episode.

Lord Varys’ death: The champion of the common people who always fought to keep the general populace safe, Lord Varys was burnt alive by Drogon. Daenerys Targaryen, as always, yelled, “Dracarys!” and the dragon did his job. It was Tyrion Lannister, Varys’ old friend, who betrayed him. It appeared quite out-of-character for Tyrion to do that, since he too has had qualms about Daenerys and her method of burning people alive, something she has in common with her father, Aerys Targaryen, who incidentally was referred to as the Mad King by people. Also, Tyrion valued Varys. He knew what Daenerys would do, and he ratted him out anyway. As we later came to know, Varys was absolutely right to fear Daenerys.

Drogon destroying King’s Landing: It was horrifying, but it was also gorgeous. As the creative talent of the people behind the show appears to have dwindled, the skill of the VFX team and cinematographers seems to have multiplied. The visuals in the episode were quite stunning. The VFX was like those expensive summer blockbusters, even better than most. I do not think we have seen such lifelike depiction of dragons and the destruction they can wreak if let loose. Even Smaug the Terrible in Peter Jackson’s Hobbit films cannot match Drogon even if he spoke with Benedict Cumberbatch’s voice. Drogon destroyed the Iron Fleet in no time (something he was incapable of in the last episode) and then obliterated the Golden Company. The poor soldiers did not even get to fight.

And then Daenerys Targaryen went mad. She began to kill common people, women, children, alike. Like I said, it was horrifying, but beautiful.

Cleganbowl: We had Cleganebowl! No matter how improbable it was, the Hound and the Mountain fought. It did not last long. Just when the Mountain was about to shatter the Hound’s skull, the Hound stabbed his elder brother in the face. And he jumped to his death, but took his brother with him. Finally, Sandor Clegane got vengeance for the horrible scarring of his face. Gregor Clegane had always been a cruel brute, and just for fun, he had shoved Sandor’s face into a brazier, ruining his face and also making him fear fire his whole life. The Hound died, but before that he had a closure to his nightmares.

Cersei and Jaime Lannister’s death: Cersei and Jaime Lannister died in the bowels of the Red Keep. They were trying to escape all the death and destruction through a secret passage when they were stopped by an archway blocked by debris. Cersei, despairing, began to cry and Jaime tried to comfort her. They were buried beneath all the rubble as the roof fell down on them. We do not think they survived. It was an apt ending for them, but I am still not sure why they turned Jaime into his 7 season old self again. Sure, love can make us take irrational decisions, but him going back to Cersei, like he was addicted to her, felt quite off.

Arya Stark and the horse: The last scene of the episode showed Arya Stark, who was sent back by the Hound, alive. She woke up and saw a white horse. The scene was quite exquisitely shot, but we do not know what it means, yet. The “pale” horse holds meaning in the New Testament’s final book — Book of Revelation. Death sits on the pale horse. Since Westeros is fictional and there is no Christianity in the show, we can only guess. Is it Bran who has come to save his sister by warging into a white horse? Or is Arya dreaming? Or is she dead and this is her afterlife? Okay, the last one is quite unlikely. I am pretty sure, however, the scene holds some significance. We just do know what.