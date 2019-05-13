Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5: All the major deaths

Game of Thrones’ eighth and final seasons’ penultimate episode, titled The Bells, was full of important character deaths. Many of those who have been a part of the show from its first season met their maker.

Spoilers ahead!

Lord Varys: The Master of Whisperers and a native of Lys, Lord Varys was the only player of game of thrones who cared about what happened to the common people. For him, people were above everyone. If he were a citizen of our world, he would have been responsible for ushering in democracy. When Ned Stark asked him whom he serves, Varys answered, “The realm, my lord. Someone must.” As kings came and went, he stayed by their side. He did not think Robert Baratheon was a good king, so he did not stop Cersei Lannister from getting him killed. Towards the end of his life, he was serving Daenerys Targaryen and thought her to be a good future queen. But that was before she began to burn people alive. After he came to know of Jon Snow’s true parentage (and his decency, perhaps), he immediately began to work towards making him the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms. He was, however, betrayed by Tyrion Lannister, and Daenerys got him burnt to death.

We will remember Varys (and a superbly consistent performance by Conleth Hill) for great lines like this: “Power resides where men believe it resides. It’s a trick, a shadow on the wall. And, a very small man can cast a very large shadow.”

The Hound: Sandor Clegane finally got to exact vengeance on his brother. He did die in the process, but before dying he punished the man who had made his whole life a living nightmare. After repeated attempts to kill him did not work (due to the Mountain basically being a zombie), he despaired and thought of only one way to kill his brother. He pushed the Mountain from a corridor of the Red Keep and fell into the raging fire below with him.

The Mountain: There was enough of Gregor Clegane left in that zombie to be hateful towards his younger brother. When they were kids, Gregor had shoved his brother’s face in the brazier, badly scarring half his face for life. The Hound delivered him the comeuppance he deserved, and died himself in the process.

Euron Greyjoy: The Euron we know from books and the Euron in the show are totally different characters. The show’s Euron was written as a mad, lustful, and sadist Ironborn warrior, a far cry from the book’s wily, ambitious explorer. He was killed by Jaime Lannister in the show. The Ironborn, just like the Dornish, also got the short end of the stick in the show, sadly.

Jaime Lannister: After a kinda-sorta redemption, Jaime Lannister became the old Kingslayer we knew from the show’s earlier seasons. Hankering after Cersei Lannister, doing things for her he would not do otherwise, and just being cruel in general. It was a strange choice for a man who looked utterly disgusted by his sister when she refused to join the others in the war against the Night King. He died below the Red Keep with his sister as they were trying to escape.

Cersei Lannister: Cersei Lannister was confident of her victory after Rhaegal, one of Daenerys Targaryen’s two dragons, was shot down by Euron Greyjoy’s Ironborn. But her smugness slowly dissipated when she saw how unstoppable Daenerys’ last and biggest dragon Drogon was. In the end, she died with her brother beneath the Red Keep.