Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 teaser: Cersei vs Daenerys, who will win?

After this week’s The Long Night, Game of Thrones is ready to take things to the next level which means another war is around the corner. The last episode was the longest ever in the show’s history and was focused on the Battle of Winterfell where the army of the living emerged as the winner with some casualties. However, the next war will require much more than fighting skills if they want to win.

In the teaser for episode four, we see the action shift to King’s Landing. As per Cersei Lannister’s plan in the previous season, the living have defeated the dead and she now plans to defeat Daenerys Targaryen as they fight for the Iron Throne.

But Daenerys has other plans, “We’ll rip her out root and stem,” she declares. It is to be noted that Daenerys has lost most of her army in the fight against The Night King but Cersei still has her troops along with Euron Greyjoy’s Golden Company. Nevertheless, Daenerys still has her dragons.

“We have won the great war, now we will win the last war,” Daenerys declares in Winterfell. It is yet to be seen if Sansa Stark bends the knee or even supports Dany in this war. After declaring his true identity to Daenerys, Jon Snow is yet to resolve his issues with her but we still don’t know if he will fight for her against Cersei or stay in Winterfell.

Jaime Lannister will also emerge as a key character in the next episode as he will possibly return to King’s Landing to face his sister who is now pregnant with his child. Jaime left King’s Landing to fight the dead and he has already accomplished his task.

Only three episodes remain until the end of Game of Thrones and as of now, there are many unanswered questions that will hopefully be resolved in the next three weeks.

Game of Thrones Season 8 airs in India on Star World and Star World HD every Tuesday at 10 pm.